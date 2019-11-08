Image caption The new system in Pembrokeshire involves six bags and containers

A cabinet member has apologised for the way recycling changes in Pembrokeshire have been explained to residents.

The shake-up involved six new recycling bags and containers - but people with questions faced long waiting times to get through to the contact centre.

Cabinet member for finance Bob Kilmister said it "could have been managed better" and lessons had been learned.

He added that the council "undercooked that particular exercise."

There have been complaints the new system in Pembrokeshire is too complicated.

December's election also led to an increase in calls with more staff being recruited for the new year, also a reason for the centre being busier than usual, councillors were told at a corporate overview and scrutiny committee meeting.

Councillor Jacob Williams said the waste change issues were a "small PR disaster" for the authority, adding "call waiting times have been on the slide since 2016", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The council said the new scheme meant people could "recycle more materials at home".