Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption No injuries were reported but the consequences "could have been horrific"

Police are investigating after fireworks were thrown at a homeless couple sleeping in a tent.

Gwent Police said no injures were reported but the "consequences of the act could have been horrific".

A video of the incident, which police believe happened on Tuesday in Caerphilly town centre, has been widely shared on social media.

Local councillor James Pritchard said he considered the attack a hate crime.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales' Breakfast programme, Mr Pritchard said he had seen the footage on social media.

"I saw this late on Tuesday night, it looks as though a gang of people have bought fireworks and deliberately attacked vulnerable people in a tent.

"I'd go as far as to say it's a hate crime. They've deliberately targeted the most vulnerable people in society and I hope that they're brought to justice," he said.

Mr Pritchard, who has spoken to the couple, said he was liaising with support services on their behalf.

"There's plenty of abuse out there but I think the community has been shocked by the nature of this attack," he said.

"It's not just a random attack on a Friday or Saturday night, this was a premeditated attack.

"It's clear that a load of fireworks were bought and deliberately fired.

"It was only because it had been raining the days beforehand that the tent probably didn't catch fire. The rain may have saved their lives."

He added that the couple had been left "traumatised by the incident".

Insp Gavin Clifton, of Gwent Police, called the act "reckless" and said it would be dealt with "robustly".

"The consequences of this act could have been horrific," he said.