Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ryan Morse died at home in December 2012

A doctor has admitted to a medical tribunal she did not give enough consideration to a mother's phone call about a child who later died.

Joanne Rudling faces claims she failed to provide adequate care to Ryan Morse before his death in Blaenau Gwent in December 2012.

The 12-year-old died from undiagnosed Addison's disease.

Dr Rudling denied making a dishonest entry in her medical notes about talking with Ryan's mother.

The Medical Practitioners tribunal hearing in Manchester was told about Dr Rudling's call with Carol Morse on 7 December 2012.

Asked whether she thought she gave sufficient consideration to Mrs Morse's call she said: "At the time, yes I think I did.

"With the benefit of hindsight, no."

Mrs Morse said she mentioned the genitals of her son had turned black.

Dr Rudling said she did not recall her saying that but thought she may have been made aware of discolouration.

She told the tribunal: "I said to Mrs Morse I would need to see it.

"She implied he would be embarrassed for me to see his genitalia as a 12-year-old boy, so I said he could see a male doctor but he'd have to wait till Monday."

Dr Rudling accepted she did not make a contemporaneous note of the conversation and made a retrospective entry in Ryan's records on the following Monday.

This was not flagged up as backdated but she said she was not acting dishonestly.

Image caption Joanne Rudling (pictured in 2016) denies she refused to undertake a home visit

Dr Rudling, from Cardiff, also addressed Mrs Morse at the tribunal.

She said: "The last seven years has been hard for me, but I cannot imagine how difficult it's been for Ryan's family.

"And I would like to extend my heartfelt sympathies to her and her family."

The hearing continues.