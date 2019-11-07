Image copyright Family photo Image caption Dan Orlandea loved doing sporting activities with his daughter Niah, his family said in a statement

An ambulance service worker who died in a motorbike crash in Powys was a "devoted" father, his family said.

Motorcyclist Dan Orlandea, 52, died in a crash with a car on the A4215 between Libanus and Defynnog at about 15:15 GMT on Sunday, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

Mr Orlandea was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver and passenger of the car were unhurt.

His family described him as "a caring, loving, devoted partner and father" who loved being with his family.

Mr Orlandea, from Caerphilly, worked for South West Ambulance Service as a full-time emergency care assistant and was training to be a paramedic.

He volunteered as a community first responder in Caerphilly and volunteered for Blood Bikes Wales, his family said.