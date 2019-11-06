Wales

Yellow weather warning for rain in place for north Wales

  • 6 November 2019
Met office weather warning Image copyright Met Office
Image caption The warning is in place on Thursday from 09:00 GMT to midnight

A yellow weather warning for rain has been put in place in north Wales for Thursday.

The Met Office said there was a small chance heavy downpours could cause flooding to homes and businesses.

The warning is in place from 09:00 GMT to midnight, covering Gwynedd, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham.

Flooding could cause delays or cancellations to train and bus services and difficult driving conditions, the forecaster said.

