Yellow weather warning for rain in place for north Wales
- 6 November 2019
A yellow weather warning for rain has been put in place in north Wales for Thursday.
The Met Office said there was a small chance heavy downpours could cause flooding to homes and businesses.
The warning is in place from 09:00 GMT to midnight, covering Gwynedd, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham.
Flooding could cause delays or cancellations to train and bus services and difficult driving conditions, the forecaster said.