Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption The retired head chef was originally from Spain but had been a long-term resident of Bridgend

An 85-year-old cyclist who died after being hit by a car was a "loveable and colourful character", his family have said.

Jose Fernandez-Castro was struck by a car in Tremains Road, Bridgend, at about 13:55 BST on 20 October.

He was taken to hospital but died more than a week later, on 31 October.

His family paid tribute to his "straight-talking wit and cheekiness" and said his "Spanish accent and Welshisms could light up a room".

"He will be sorely missed from a community who cared for him as much as we did; whether it be morning exercises at the pool, long walks in Porthcawl and Ogmore or sharing a bit of time with someone who needed it," the tribute said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash involving a grey Citroen C2 or has dashcam footage has been asked to contact South Wales Police.