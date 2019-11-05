Image copyright Andrew Price Image caption John Allen, 78, has a "longstanding propensity to abuse young boys", the court was told

A "predatory paedophile" who owned a group of children's homes has gone on trial accused of historical sexual offences against boys in his care.

Mold Crown Court heard John Allen, 78, who ran a number of Bryn Alyn community children's homes in and around Wrexham, had a "longstanding propensity to abuse young boys".

He denies 20 charges relating to eight complainants dating from 1976 to 1992.

The court heard he had two previous convictions for child sex abuse.

Prosecution barrister Eleanor Laws QC said: "The children were often troubled and highly vulnerable and if they did complain they were often ignored or disbelieved.

"Most of them had to learn to live with his prolific abuse but it took its toll", she added.

The trial continues.