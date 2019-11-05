Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Christopher Gadd died outside the Sainsbury's supermarket in Pontllanfraith, Caerphilly county, on 4 March

A learner driver accused of killing a man following an argument in a car park has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Timothy Higgins, 22, of Blackwood, had denied deliberately swerving to hit Christopher Gadd, 48, in Sainsbury's car park in Pontllanfraith on 4 March.

The jury at Cardiff Crown Court heard he said: "My life is over, I've killed him, haven't I?" after the incident.

He was also found guilty of causing death while driving without a licence and while driving uninsured.

Image caption Timothy Higgins denied swerving his car and said he was scared following an altercation

Higgins admitted there had been an altercation outside the store and he "might have shown a V sign" to Mr Gadd and his brother as a "brush off".

The defendant told the jury he had locked the doors of the Landrover Freelander he was driving because he was "scared".

"Anything could have happened - he could have punched the window, he could have had something in his hands," he said.

Higgins also said there were no L plates on the vehicle but he thought he was driving in accordance with his provisional licence because a qualified driver was sitting alongside him.