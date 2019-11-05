Christopher Gadd manslaughter trial: Driver guilty
A learner driver accused of killing a man following an argument in a car park has been found guilty of manslaughter.
Timothy Higgins, 22, of Blackwood, had denied deliberately swerving to hit Christopher Gadd, 48, in Sainsbury's car park in Pontllanfraith on 4 March.
The jury at Cardiff Crown Court heard he said: "My life is over, I've killed him, haven't I?" after the incident.
He was also found guilty of causing death while driving without a licence and while driving uninsured.
Higgins admitted there had been an altercation outside the store and he "might have shown a V sign" to Mr Gadd and his brother as a "brush off".
The defendant told the jury he had locked the doors of the Landrover Freelander he was driving because he was "scared".
"Anything could have happened - he could have punched the window, he could have had something in his hands," he said.
Higgins also said there were no L plates on the vehicle but he thought he was driving in accordance with his provisional licence because a qualified driver was sitting alongside him.