Image copyright Google Image caption Criccieth Family Church was established in 2000

An investigation into recent and historical sex offences within a church community is under way.

The inquiry relates to alleged child and adult victims who attended the Criccieth Family Church in Gwynedd, North Wales Police said.

A 43-year-old man, a former member of the evangelical church, has been arrested and released on bail.

Det Supt Gareth Evans said: "The enquiry is both sensitive and complex and will take weeks to complete."

He continued: "We have a team of specialist officers dedicated to the enquiry who are working with the safeguarding team from the church and our partners in local authorities.

"I would like to reassure our local communities that there are no ongoing risks you need to be worried about."

Police said they were aware of rumours circulating in the community and the impact this may be having.

Det Supt Evans said anyone affected in any way could contact the police by emailing them or calling 101 and quoting Operation Blue Quartz.