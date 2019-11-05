Shane O'Rourke death: Man charged with Ammanford murder
5 November 2019
A man has been charged with murdering a 30-year-old found dead at a house in Carmarthenshire.
The body of Shane O'Rourke was found at an address in Wind Street, Ammanford, on Saturday afternoon.
Kevin Fitzgerald, 51, from the town, was charged on Tuesday morning and will appear at Llanelli Magistrates' Court later.
Another man arrested over the Mr O'Rourke's death was released on Monday without charge.