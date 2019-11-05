Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Lee Kutryk had received a 26-week suspended sentence just five days before the ram

A man who injured two officers when he rammed a police car head-on with his vehicle has been jailed.

Lee Kutryk, 25, was being pursued by police before the crash in Holywell, Flintshire, on 7 September, Caernarfon Crown Court heard.

Judge Niclas Parry said Kutryk, of New Street, Connah's Quay, had a "lengthy" record of driving offences.

He admitted the charges at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

Alongside convictions for dangerous driving and driving while disqualified, Kutryk was also sentenced for assaulting emergency workers and possessing a mobile phone in prison.

He also faces a five-year driving ban when he is released.

The crash happened five days after he received a suspended prison sentence for other driving offences, the court was told.

'Flagrant disregard'

While being pursued by police through Holywell, Kutryk pulled into a pub car park, did a three-point turn and rammed one of two police cars which had attempted to block his exit.

He then reversed as if to ram the police car again but managed to drive around it and escape. Both officers inside the car suffered minor injuries.

Kutryk, who did not appear in court for sentencing, was arrested a few days after the crash.

Judge Parry said he was "driving in the most flagrant disregard for his suspended sentence and using his vehicle as a weapon".

"He rammed the police car, injuring both officers and putting them in fear that he was going to do it a second time.

"The gravity of the offence of assaulting an emergency worker has recently been recognised with tougher sentences."