A fire at a disused school has been extinguished and crews are searching the building.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Ronald Avenue in Llandudno Junction, Conwy, just after 19:00 GMT on Monday.

It said the fire inside the building was out and crews were damping down.

Ysgol Nant y Coed was closed in 2016 after merging with Ysgol Maelgwn and re-opening in a new £11.5m primary school building as Ysgol Awel y Mynydd.