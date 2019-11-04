Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A driver witnessed Andrew Lee Jones kicking the gull before finding it dead

A man has been jailed for kicking and killing a gull.

A driver witnessed Andrew Lee Jones, 38, from Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taff, kicking the bird before finding it dead in the town on 1 May.

An RSPCA appeal resulted in CCTV showing the incident being provided by Rhondda Cynon Taff council.

Jones pleaded guilty to one offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and was sentenced to 12 weeks at Merthyr Magistrates' Court on Friday.

RSPCA inspector Simon Evans thanked the witness for coming forward, adding: "This horrific incident was also caught on CCTV where the defendant was seen kicking the bird and using his foot to direct it into a corner of the car park.

"The bird had sustained other injuries before this attack - however, a post-mortem examination found that it would have been the blunt trauma injuries from the defendant's kick that would have been the most likely cause of death.

"There is no excuse for this kind of deliberate cruelty."

Jones was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.