Murder arrest over man's death in Ammanford
- 4 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Carmarthenshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police said Shane O'Rourke, 30, was found dead at a house in Wind Street, Ammanford, at about 12:30 GMT on Saturday.
One of two men held on suspicion of assault has been released without charge. The other, a 51-year-old, is now being held on suspicion of murder.
The force is not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.