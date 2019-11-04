Wales

Murder arrest over man's death in Ammanford

  • 4 November 2019
Wind Street Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Wind Street, Ammanford, at lunchtime on Saturday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Carmarthenshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police said Shane O'Rourke, 30, was found dead at a house in Wind Street, Ammanford, at about 12:30 GMT on Saturday.

One of two men held on suspicion of assault has been released without charge. The other, a 51-year-old, is now being held on suspicion of murder.

The force is not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

