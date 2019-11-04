Image caption Elizabeth White claimed cash for dental work on NHS patients she never carried out

A dentist who made up bogus treatments and fraudulently charged the NHS £23,500 has been struck off.

Elizabeth White made almost 400 false claims at her Llangyfelach practice in Swansea between 2006 and 2014.

She was previously handed a 12-month suspended sentence after admitting two counts of fraud at the Morgan and White clinic in March 2015.

She has now been removed from the register of the General Dental Council by its professional conduct committee.

White, of Southgate, Gower, had been regarded as the "model dentist" but was "driven by greed" to earn extra money, Swansea Crown Court heard in September.

She has since paid back the £23,551 she gained in false claims and a further £10,000 to cover erroneous charges related to these.

She was suspended by Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University (ABMU) Health Board in 2015 but resumed work as a dentist the following year under supervision and retired in April.