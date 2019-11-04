Motorcyclist dies in crash with car near Brecon
4 November 2019
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car near Brecon.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the crash happened on the A4215 between Libanus and Defynnog at about 15:15 GMT on Sunday.
The rider was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver and passenger of the car where unhurt.
The road was closed for several hours while an investigation was carried out and police appealed for witnesses to call 101.