Police were called to Wind Street, Ammanford, at lunchtime on Saturday

Two people have been arrested following the death of a man in Carmarthenshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the 30-year-old was found at a house in Wind Street, Ammanford, at about 12:30 GMT.

Paramedics and an air ambulance were called to the property but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men are in custody being held on suspicion of assault. Police said extra patrols would be carried out in the area to reassure residents while investigations were carried out.