Two arrested over man's sudden death in Ammanford
- 2 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have been arrested following the death of a man in Carmarthenshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the 30-year-old was found at a house in Wind Street, Ammanford, at about 12:30 GMT.
Paramedics and an air ambulance were called to the property but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men are in custody being held on suspicion of assault. Police said extra patrols would be carried out in the area to reassure residents while investigations were carried out.