Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption Jason Farrell must serve at least 26 years in prison for murdering Sammy-Lee Lodwig

A man has been jailed for life after stabbing his girlfriend to death at his home in a "savage attack".

Sammy-Lee Lodwig, 22, was found with cuts to her throat and wounds to her chest at Jason Farrell's flat on Carlton Terrace in Swansea on 23 April.

Farrell, 49, was found guilty of murder at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday and will serve a minimum of 26 years.

Mr Justice Lewis told Farrell he had no doubt he "intended" to kill Ms Lodwig.

Farrell admitted manslaughter but denied murder.

He went on the run after repeatedly stabbing Ms Lodwig and leaving her to bleed to death on his bed.

The pair had been taking heroin and crack cocaine that night and Farrell claimed he did not remember attacking his girlfriend with a kitchen knife.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sammy-Lee Lodwig was killed in a "savage attack", the court heard

After being arrested, Farrell wrote a "chilling" five-page confession, detailing how he stabbed Ms Lodwig in the face and throat.

"You gagged her. This was a savage attack," Mr Justice Lewis told the court.

"She must have been aware of and suffered from her injuries before she died."

"You had tired of the relationship, you wanted to get rid of Sammy-Lee Lodwig and you did, by killing her."

Det Ch Insp Darren George described the attack as "sustained, brutal and violent".

"She was tied up by Farrell and was told by him that he was going to kill her, which he sadly did by stabbing her multiple times," he said.

Farrell, who had also dated his victim's mother Sarah, was also convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Christopher Maher, and was sentenced to 14 years in prison to be served concurrently.

The jury was told he had suspected Mr Maher of being Sarah Lodwig's new lover, before attacking him in the street.