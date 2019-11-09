Image copyright St George’s Church, Tredegar Image caption The church says it was "overwhelmed" when all six schools got involved

A town has remembered its fallen soldiers in a poppy display - made entirely out of recycled plastic.

Parishioners at St George's Church at Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent, had planned to make about 500 poppies to represent soldiers from the town who died in the two world wars.

But there will now be a garden filled with over 6,000 poppies after all of the town's schools got involved.

Reverend Elizabeth Jones said the response had been "overwhelming".

"The children can see for themselves how ugly, empty, plastic bottles can be changed into something quite beautiful," she said.

Primary and secondary school pupils helped collect used plastic bottles, clean them and craft them into the poppies.

Over 1,000 of the flowers will spell out the words "We will remember them" as part of a 53ft (16m) banner to be displayed as part of the town's Remembrance Day commemorations.

The remainder of the poppies have been attached to sticks and planted in the church garden ready for the Sunday service.

Ms Jones said it was important that young people remember the sacrifice the soldiers made.

Image copyright Ysgol Gyfun Tredegar Comprehensive School Image caption Children painted the plastic bottles red to make the commemorative flowers

Staff at Tredegar Comprehensive Senior School said the pupils were delighted to take part in the project.

"Our pupils are very informed about the damage that plastic has on our planet and reusing plastic bottles has encouraged them to be thoughtful about how we live and use the resources of the earth", they added.

A spokesman for Blaenau Gwent council said: "The banner brings the iconic poppy symbol to life to remember the fallen soldiers of Tredegar in a very dramatic way with the innovative re-use of everyday plastic bottles."