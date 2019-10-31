Image copyright Getty Images Image caption First Cymru Buses has been fined for its "failure to meet the needs of the travelling public"

A bus company has been fined more than £20,000 for failing to provide a reliable and punctual service.

First Cymru Buses was fined £20,600 by the deputy traffic commissioner for Wales for its "failure to meet the needs of the travelling public".

The company appeared at a public inquiry at Swansea Magistrates' Court to give evidence on 23 October.

Bus Users Cymru had reported reliability problems with four services in and around Swansea.

In a written decision, Deputy Traffic Commissioner for Wales Tony Seculer said: "My objective is to focus minds so that the statutory objectives are achieved and the travelling public achieve a punctual, reliable and comfortable bus service.

"The cited complaints illustrate the frustrations of the public when services do not run as timetabled and confidence in public transport is vital if targets to reduce private car usage, alleviate road congestion, boost economic development and reduce environmental damage are to be achieved."