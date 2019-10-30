Wales

Lauren Griffiths death: Wrexham man charged with murder

  • 30 October 2019
Lauren Griffiths Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Lauren Griffiths was described as a "ray of sunshine" by her family

A man has been charged with murdering a woman whose body was found at her flat six months ago.

The body of 21-year-old Lauren Griffiths was discovered at the property in Glynrhondda Street in Cathays, Cardiff, on 30 April.

Madog Llewellyn Rowlands, 22, from Wrexham, has been charged with her murder and will appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

