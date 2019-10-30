Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jason Ferrell murdered Sammy-Lee Lodwig in April

A man whose girlfriend was found stabbed to death at his home has been found guilty of her murder.

Sammy-Lee Lodwig, 22, was found with cuts to her throat and forehead and wounds to her chest at Jason Farrell's flat on Carlton Terrace in Swansea on 23 April.

The 49-year-old, who said he could not remember killing her, had admitted manslaughter but denied murder.

He told Swansea Crown Court he had been "confused" after taking drugs.

Farrell, who had also dated his victim's mother Sarah, was also convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a man called Christopher Maher.

The jury was told he had suspected Mr Maher of being Sarah Lodwig's new lover, before attacking him in the street.

'Chilling' letter

At the opening of the trial, prosecutor Mike Jones QC had read from what he described as a "chilling" letter written by Farrell after his arrest.

It said he and Ms Lodwig had argued at his flat on 23 April.

Image copyright CPS Image caption Footage showed Jason Farrell entering his flat on the day Sammy-Lee Lodwig died

"Then the next thing I had her tied up and told her I'd had enough and I was going to kill her," Mr Farrell wrote, adding: "I did by repeatedly stabbing her in the face and throat."

Mr Jones also told the court Farrell had knocked on a neighbour's window on the night of her death and said: "I killed her."

Image copyright CPS Image caption Jason Farrell after writing his confession

The neighbour told a friend, who accompanied Farrell to his flat and saw the body of Ms Lodwig on a bed, the jury heard.

The court was told Farrell had a string of convictions dating back to 1988 for crimes including wounding, possession of offensive weapons and supplying drugs.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Friday.

Speaking after the verdict, Alex Scott from the Crown Prosecution Service said: "This was a tragic case of premeditated violence, where Farrell's brutal actions resulted in the death of this young woman.

"Nothing can ever change what happened, but her family now know her killer has been brought to justice."