Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sophie Brimble was killed in the crash in July 2017

A man has been found guilty of causing the death of a woman in a crash after racing a friend at more than 80mph.

Sophie Brimble, 20, was killed when Neil Brooks, 49, raced his friend Jay Bayliss, 25, through residential streets in Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent.

Brooks was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving in a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

Judge Michael Fitton told Brooks to expect a "substantial" jail term.

The jury heard Ms Brimble, from Crickhowell in Powys, was the passenger in Mr Bayliss's car when they instigated a race with Mr Brooks after recognising his Volkswagen Polo in July 2017.

Matthew Cobbe, prosecuting, said: "It was one driver egging the other on. It was this race that led to the collision which led to the death of Ms Brimble."

Mr Cobbe said "aggressive" driving by Mr Bayliss and Brooks "deteriorated into the impromptu race that in turn caused the catastrophic collision".

"Mr Bayliss lost control, his car began to rotate and it slid towards a metal lamp-post," he said.

Mr Bayliss suffered a serious injury in the crash and was not fit to be charged over Ms Brimble's death.

Mr Cobbe said Mr Bayliss and Brooks "share responsibility" for the fatal crash.

Brooks, of Lansbury Terrace in Beaufort, Ebbw Vale in Blaenau Gwent, will be sentenced on 18 November.