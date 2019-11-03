Image copyright Google Image caption Keene Street was a mass of smoke and explosions during Bonfire Night last year

A street that had fireworks set off down the middle of it last Bonfire Night will be policed more heavily this year.

The incident on Keene Street, in Newport, prompted multiple calls to Gwent Police on the night, with the behaviour dubbed "pure malevolence".

One local councillor said the actions had been the worst he had ever seen.

At a public meeting before the 2019 celebrations, community leaders called for preventative action.

Lliswerry councillor Allan Morris said: "We had a public meeting a few weeks ago and the police have promised us that they will be increasing the number of patrols and presence within the area.

"What happened last year was an absolute disgrace. It went well beyond fun. It was pure malevolence.

"It was intended to cause fear and terror."

The incident was filmed and posted on social media.

Mr Morris, who worked as a fire officer for 30 years, said he had witnessed similar behaviour during his years in the service.

"Parents should have a word with their kids before they go out for the night," he said.

"There were a lot of frightened people out there last year."

Insp Martin Cawley, who attended the Lliswerry meeting, said "dedicated staff" would patrol "hotspot locations".

"This would include the Keene Street area due to the problems there last year," Insp Cawley said.

Parties and discos had been organised to discourage youths from anti-social behaviour.

"This behaviour is not acceptable," he added.

"We will conduct stop and searches, where grounds exist in relation to possession of fireworks, eggs or items that may be intended for use in antisocial behaviour and criminal damage."