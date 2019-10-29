Image caption Anthony O'Sullivan said he has "no regrets"

A council chief, sacked over a pay row which cost taxpayers £4m, has had claims against the authority dismissed.

Anthony O'Sullivan was suspended by Caerphilly council in 2013 amid allegations relating to pay rises given to two senior officers and himself.

He was dismissed with immediate effect earlier this month after a six-year saga.

Mr O'Sullivan has since made claims for about £160,000 - but these were dismissed by councillors on Monday.

The chief executive had remained on paid leave since the allegations about pay rises were made.

His deputy Nigel Barnett, and head of legal services Daniel Perkins, agreed to pay-outs of about £300,000 between them after criminal charges relating to the matter were dropped in 2015.

Mr O'Sullivan remained on the payroll until he was sacked following a meeting of councillors earlier this month.

Image copyright Google Image caption The pay saga has cost the council more than £4m in taxpayers' money

Following this decision, he originally lodged claims for £319,000 but later reduced that to nearer £160,000 after withdrawing his claim for payment in lieu of leave since 2013.

At a special meeting on Monday, councillors decided not to pay the rest, including £79,000 for returning officer fees and £41,000 for legal costs.

The other payments were a £22,000 reinstatement of salary and £15,000 for a chief executive pay award, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Mr O'Sullivan said he intended to appeal the decision at an employment tribunal.

Caerphilly council said earlier this month that "serious allegations of gross misconduct have been proven" and that "the right decision has been made" in sacking him.

"We will vigorously defend the decision of council and we remain confident in our position on this matter," a spokesman said.