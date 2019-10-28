Welsh Music Prize: Mercury Prize nominee Cate Le Bon listed
Mercury Prize-nominated Cate Le Bon is among the 12 finalists of the 2019 Welsh Music Prize.
The award, which has been running for the past nine years, is given to the best Welsh album of the year.
Previous winners of the competition include Boy Azooga, Gwenno and Gruff Rhys, while Manic Street Preachers were nominated in 2018.
The winner will be announced on 27 November at The Coal Exchange in Cardiff.
Huw Stephens, who co-founded the prize, said: "Every year I'm blown away by the music coming from Welsh artists and the popularity of music made in Wales is just growing and growing.
"I know it's always such a difficult decision for our judges. None the less, all of the artists have streams of creativity that will take them onward in today's music world."
Who are the nominees?
Accu - Echo the Red
An electronica album created by the half-Welsh half-Dutch musician in a caravan in Carmarthenshire. It features comedian Stuart Lee.
Audiobooks - Now! (in a minute)
A record full of "synth hooks" and "dancefloor thumpers" by electropop duo Evangeline Ling and David Wrench.
Carwyn Ellis and Rio 18 - Joia!
Welsh-language music inspired by Rio de Janeiro. "Joia" means groovy in Brazilian culture.
Cate Le Bon - Reward
The Mercury Prize-nominated artist combines synths, saxophones and percussion with essences of the post-punk world.
Deyah - Lover Loner
Rapper Deyah brings RnB soul to this album about forgiveness, value and love.
Estrons - You Say I'm Too Much I Say You're Not Enough
Maintaining intensity throughout the album, Estrons fiery energy deliver statements of female empowerment and the damaging male ego.
HMS Morris - Inspirational Talks
For their second album, HMS Morris maintain mysterious futuristic alt-pop psych with bilingual lyrics covering subjects appearing in many an album this year - including Brexit and Donald Trump.
Lleuwen - Gwn Glan Beibl Budur
Lleuwen unites ancient Welsh history with personal compositions.
Lucas J Rowe - Touchy Love
Cardiff-based singer-songwriter Lucas J Rowe blends RnB with influences from Craig David, Usher and Justin Timberlake.
Mr - Oesoedd
Mark Roverts, who performs has Mr, has launched his debut album after countless tours with the likes of The Earth and Catatonia.
Adwaith - Melyn
The project is sharp, groovy and confident, marking a growth in their creative boundaries.
Vri - Ty Ein Tadau
The folk trio return with this memoir of Welsh heritage loaded with inspirations from traditional hymns and Sunday morning church bells.