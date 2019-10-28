Image copyright Matt Harrop | Geograph Image caption Flintshire County Council said it hoped to have the issue sorted by the end of the day

Teachers at schools in a Welsh county were not paid on time for October due to a "technical issue", a council has said.

Teaching staff in Flintshire did not receive their salaries as expected on Monday morning.

Flintshire County Council apologised for the issue and said on Monday afternoon that all staff had been paid after it resolved the problem.

It is not known how many employees were affected by the issue.

Several teachers took to social media on Monday morning to ask why they had not been paid for the month.