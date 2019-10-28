Sarah Hassall death: CCTV released in murder investigation
- 28 October 2019
Police investigating the murder of a 38-year-old mother of two have released images of three people they want to speak to.
Sarah Hassall's body was discovered at a house in Llys Graig Y Wion, Pontypridd, at 08:00 BST on 6 October.
South Wales Police said footage from the town's Sardis Road car park shows people present at "key times" who could have important information.
A 37-year-old man has already appeared in court charged with murder.