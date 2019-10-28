Image caption Nathan Roberts appeared at Mold Magistrates' Court

A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a man who was stabbed.

Nathan Roberts, 28, is accused of trying to kill Karl Johnson on 21 October on the road leading to Corus Steel in Garden City, Flintshire.

Mold Magistrates' Court heard Mr Johnson was found with dozens of stab wounds.

Mr Roberts, of Chester Close in Shotton, Flintshire, was remanded in custody.

He will appear at Mold Crown Court on 29 November.