Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Kianna Patton had been missing for nearly 24 hours, police said

A body found at a derelict building has been confirmed as that of a missing teenager.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it was treating the death of Kianna Patton as unexplained.

The 16-year-old's body was found in Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, on Thursday at about 16:45 BST, nearly 24 hours after she was reported missing.

The force said formal identification has now taken place.