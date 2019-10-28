Image copyright Network Rail Image caption It could take a week to repair the damage to the track

Transport for Wales do not "fully know" when weather-hit rail services will be back to normal - but are aiming for a week.

The firm's customer experience director Colin Lea said the rain on the weekend had been "astonishing."

The Met Office said more than 4in (100mm) of rain fell in 24 hours in some places.

Damage to the line in Herefordshire has stopped the direct north-south route.

Track at Pontrilas was washed away, affecting all services using the railway between Hereford and Abergavenny.

"The track is left hanging," Mr Lea said.

"Obviously that is not safe, and safety is our number one priority, so we had to close the railway between north and south.

The rail line between Hereford and Newport has been damaged in several places, like this at Pontrilas, Herefordshire

"We think that will stay closed for about a week whilst that work is done to fix it by Network Rail."

Replacement coaches would head north from Newport and south from Hereford.

Mr Lea said passengers would be entitled to "money back" on tickets.

He hoped the track at Pontrilas would be fixed within a week but said he did not "fully know" when it would be completed.

"We understand how disruptive the closure of the Marches line will be to passengers and we'll work as fast as we can to get it back up and running again," a spokesperson for Network Rail said.