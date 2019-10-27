Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the incident happened near the entrance to the Tata Steel site

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a street stabbing outside a factory.

The victim suffered serious wounds in the attack near the Tata Steel entrance in Garden City, Flintshire, on Monday.

North Wales Police has not released further details about the injured man. The 28-year-old suspect was due to appear before magistrates on Monday.

Det Insp Eleri Thomas said she wanted to "thank the community" for assistance during the police probe.

"I would like to reassure residents that we are not looking for any other suspects in relation to this attack," she said.