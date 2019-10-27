Image copyright Nest Williams/BBC Image caption Flood waters in Builth Wells, Powys

Travel continues to be affected by flooded roads and rail lines following two days of heavy rain.

About a dozen roads are closed by flood water and train services remain suspended on Sunday.

And there are still 20 flood warnings and alerts in places across Wales.

A weather warning for heavy rain was lifted on Saturday morning following two days of heavy rain. The Met Office said more than 4in (100mm) of rain fell in 24 hours in some places.

On Saturday, residents in 25 homes were evacuated from Skenfrith, Monmouthshire, as well as from Monmouth Caravan Park, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

People were also rescued by firefighters from seven properties at Mill Green near the River Teme in Knighton, Powys.

Roads have been closed in a number of places, with several blocked in Powys.

Roads affected by flooding in Wales

Image copyright Derek Brockway Image caption Flooding in Crickhowell, Powys

A490 Coed-y-Dinas, Powys, affecting traffic from Kingswood to Welshpool

A483 The Street, Welshpool

A40 Brecon Road, Crickhowell, Powys

A479 Tretower, Powys

A483 Broadway, Builth Wells, Powys

A4077 Llangattock, Powys

A469 between Ystrad Mynach and Llanbradach in Caerphilly county

A525 Bangor Road, Marchwiel, Wrexham

A4043 Cwmavon Road, Blaenavon, Torfaen

A4042 Llanellen, Monmouthshire

Source: Inrix

Rail services, including the Cambrian and Heart of Wales lines, have also been hit with Transport for Wales (TfW) advising people to check journeys before travelling.

Flooding has led to numerous line closures, including between Shrewsbury and Welshpool, and between Shrewsbury and Newport.

Heart of Wales services are terminating at Llanwrtyd Wells and Llandrindod Wells coming from Swansea direction.

The Rhymney line from Bargoed to Rhymney is closed, as is the Fishguard Harbour line.