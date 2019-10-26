Image copyright Met Office Image caption The amber warning covers parts of south-east and south-west Wales

Roads and rail services have been affected as heavy rain continues to fall in many places across Wales.

A Met Office amber warning for parts of south-east and south-west Wales is in place until 11:00 BST on Saturday. The warning said many places would see 2in-3in (60mm-80mm) of rain.

Flood warnings are also in place across Wales.

Traffic Wales said roads in Ceredigion and Powys had been flooded and rail services had also been affected.

Transport for Wales (TfW) advised rail travellers to check journeys before travelling.

Flooding has led to line closures between Shrewsbury and Welshpool, Abercynon and Aberdare and on the Fishguard Harbour Line.

TfW and Network Rail said they would monitor the situation and provide extra staff and buses where needed on lines between Shrewsbury and Welshpool, Aberystwyth and Welshpool, and Shrewsbury and Wrexham.

Temporary traffic lights are in place on the A44 at Lovesgrove, Aberystwyth, after the river burst its banks, according to Traffic Wales.

And the A487 road has flooded at Blaenplwyf, near Aberystwyth, and the A483 at Abermule, near Newtown in Powys, which is said to be passable with care.