The planned launch of new IT systems at medical practices is expected to be delayed as a contract to provide software has been terminated.

In 2018 Microtest and another company were awarded contracts to improve prescribing methods and medical record keeping for the whole of Wales.

The systems were due to launch in January but on Thursday Microtest's contract was terminated.

The Welsh Government said next steps were being considered.

It is not known how many GP practices were due to receive Microtest's software, but the company had received £40,000 in "start up costs" for training at GP practices.

One GP who described the situation as "disgraceful", although another said patients would not notice much difference.

Last month the Welsh Government announced £50m to speed up changes to NHS computer services, almost a year after a Welsh Assembly committee found the system to be outdated.

NHS Wales Informatics Service (NWIS) said Microtest's contract had been terminated through "mutual agreement" because it had been unable to deliver the software in time to allow practices to transition from the previous contractual arrangements.

It said: "We are extremely disappointed with this outcome but it is the best course of action for Welsh GPs, practice staff and the patients that they care for."

Chris Netherton, managing director of the company, said: "Although we were very much looking forward to supplying Wales practices and we have greatly enjoyed working closely with NWIS, the Welsh Health Boards and Welsh practices, we will now be focussing on other existing and new opportunities for the Microtest business."

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "No money has been paid to Microtest for the system development.

"GP practices will continue to receive services from their current clinical system suppliers whilst the next steps are considered."