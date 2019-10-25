Storm Callum Cwmduad landslide death: Police probe launched
The death of a man who was killed in a landslide during Storm Callum is being investigated by police.
Corey Sharpling, 21, died in the landslide on the A484 near Cwmduad, Carmarthenshire, on 13 October 2018.
Dyfed-Powys Police is interviewing witnesses, the Health and Safety Executive's (HSE) Joy Jones told a pre-inquest review.
She said concerns had been raised over work taking place in the area before the slip.
A report by the HSE has been sent to the force, she added.
Ms Jones told the hearing civil engineering experts were worried work taking place in the area at the time may have contributed to the landslide.
The inquest into the death of Mr Sharpling, from Newcastle Emlyn, has been adjourned until the end of April while the police investigation is carried out.