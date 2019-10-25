Wales

Man, 24, charged with attempted murder after Newport crash

  • 25 October 2019

A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a crash between a car and pedestrian.

It happened on on 8 October on Wharf Road, Newport.

The man charged is from the Newport area. A man and woman, both 38 and from the Newport area, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and have been released under investigation.

Gwent Police said the pedestrian, a man aged 22 from the Newport area, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

