Image copyright Dafydd Wyn Morgan Image caption A photograph of the night sky from the B4574 between Devil's Bridge and Cwmystwyth

A new "astro-tourism" trail has been created in the Cambrian mountains linking six new locations awarded a "dark sky" status.

The route covers a distance of 50 miles (80km) through Carmarthenshire and Powys.

It is hoped the nine-site trail will attract more visitors to the area.

The Cambrian Futures project manager Dafydd Wyn Morgan said the area was "one of best places in the world to view dark skies".

He said people could see the Milky Way, meteor showers and the International Space Station when it passes over.

The six new dark sky discovery sites are at:

Coed Y Bont in Pontrhydfendigaid, Ceredigion

The Arch, near Devil's Bridge, Ceredigion

Llyn Brianne car park in Rhandirmwyn, Carmarthenshire

Llanllwni Mountain, Carmarthenshire

Pont ar Elan in Powys

The Star Inn Pub in Dylife, Powys

Dark sky discovery sites are a network of places that provide clear views and are accessible.

Image copyright Darydd Wyn Morgan Image caption The view of the stars from the mountain road between Llanllwni and Rhydycymerau

The six new sites all have car parks from where you can see the stars but there are also public footpaths which will take walkers even further from nearby roads and any possible light pollution from vehicles.

Walking guide Claire Goodman-Jones is planning night-time walks in the dark sky sites.

She said the Cambrian Mountains area was "so special at night".

"There's no light pollution, or any pollution generally, and the skies are really clear," she added.

"I already take people out during the day, and I'm hoping now that I will be able to lead walks at night to enjoy the night skies and to see things they may not have seen before."