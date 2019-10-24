Image copyright Family photo Image caption The body of 22-year-old Brooke Morris was found in the River Taff near Abercynon

The family of a 22-year-old rugby player whose body was recovered from a river said they have been left "shattered" by her death.

Brooke Morris, from Trelewis in Merthyr Tydfil, disappeared after being given a lift home from the town centre in the early hours of 12 October.

Police found her body in the River Taff near Abercynon four days later.

"No words can express the sadness, grief and loss we currently feel," her family said in a statement.

"Our family life has been shattered by the passing of our amazing daughter Brooke," the family tribute said.

"Although Brooke is no longer with us, she has left an amazing legacy.

"Brooke has succeeded in bringing together so many people in our locality and we are deeply touched by the community spirit we have witnessed.

"To all involved in the search for Brooke, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Image caption Flowers were left near the river after Ms Morris' body was discovered

More than 100 people joined the search after her disappearance.

Ms Morris' family thanked South Wales Police, Nelson RFC, The Nelson Belles, Treharris RFC, the South Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, and local businesses who had helped in the days after she went missing.

"Life without Brooke will never be the same, but the happy memories we all share is of some comfort at this distressing time," the family said.

South Wales Police said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ms Morris' death was continuing.