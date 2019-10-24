Wales

Teen guilty of trying to murder Colwyn Bay schoolboy

  • 24 October 2019

A 16-year-old boy has been convicted of the attempted murder of another schoolboy at Eirias High School in Colwyn Bay in February.

The defendant, who was 15 at the time, had denied the charge.

Earlier Mold Crown Court heard the victim was stabbed in the shoulder in a corridor in a random attack.

But the prosecution alleged the defendant was aiming for the neck in a bid to kill him.

Related Topics

More on this story