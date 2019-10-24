Weather warning: Flooding and transport disruption possible
- 24 October 2019
Heavy rain could bring flooding, disruption to public transport and roads and power cuts.
A yellow weather warning for rain covers most of Wales and runs from midday on Friday until 23:59 BST on Saturday.
The Met Office said there was a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded and a slight chance of travel disruption and power cuts.
It covers 20 of Wales' 22 counties excluding Anglesey and Flintshire.