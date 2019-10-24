Image copyright Met Office Image caption The warning covers 20 of Wales' 22 counties excluding Anglesey and Flintshire

Heavy rain could bring flooding, disruption to public transport and roads and power cuts.

A yellow weather warning for rain covers most of Wales and runs from midday on Friday until 23:59 BST on Saturday.

The Met Office said there was a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded and a slight chance of travel disruption and power cuts.

It covers 20 of Wales' 22 counties excluding Anglesey and Flintshire.