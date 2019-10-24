Image copyright TfW Image caption Pen-y-ffordd station in Flintshire is one of the Borderlands sites set to benefit

Thirteen railway stations stretching from north Wales to Merseyside will benefit from a £280,000 revamp, Transport for Wales (TfW) has said.

The Welsh Government-owned train operator said the cash was being spent on the Borderlands line between Wrexham and Upton in Wirral.

It is part of a £194m improvement programme for all 247 TfW sites across Wales and the Borders stations.

Work on the Borderlands stations is due to start at the end of the month.

TfW director Colin Lea said: "The Borderlands line provides a vital link between north Wales and the Wirral, connecting communities to mainline services which is so important for those economies.

"Our station improvement vision really is for everybody and will make such a difference to the impression customers get when using our services."

The programme will see stations from Neston to Wrexham "deep cleaned" with new signage and landscaping, according to TfW.

The operator added that in the longer term, stations would benefit from new information screens, waiting room refurbishments and more platform seating

The announcement comes ahead of the introduction of the new Class 230 trains on the line, which are expected to begin running in December.