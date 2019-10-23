Coldplay 'reveal' new album tracks in local paper

Image caption Everyday Life appeared on page 31 of Wednesday's Daily Post

Coldplay have apparently revealed the tracks of their latest album in the classified adverts of a local newspaper.

An advert for Everyday Life sat alongside ones for a fridge-freezer, bales of hay and a divan bed in north Wales' Daily Post.

On Monday the band announced their latest album in a letter to a fan.

Jonny Buckland, who grew up in Flintshire, wrote on Twitter he once had a holiday job at the newspaper.

Coldplay are the biggest-selling British band of the 21st Century, with three of the top 20 best-selling albums since 2000, according to the Official Charts Company.

Black-and-white posters appeared in Madrid last week showing the band dressed as a 1920s wedding band, sparking rumours their latest album was on the way.

That was followed by the band's letter to fan Lena Tayara, which she initially dismissed as a hoax.