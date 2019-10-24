Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Bethan Sayed wants a "locum" AM to cover maternity leave for politicians

A pregnant assembly member has called for a "substitute" to cover for elected members on maternity leave.

It follows the move by London Labour MP Stella Creasy to advertise for a "locum MP" while she is away from Parliament.

Plaid Cymru's Bethan Sayed said she would like to see something along similar lines in Wales.

She has written to assembly officials requesting the move - however any changes would not be implemented until a new assembly is elected in 2021.

The South Wales West AM is expecting a child in spring next year.

The assembly's remuneration board is currently looking at the issue as part of a wider review of AM allowances.

"I'd like to see a locum AM be able to be me on the ground, go to community groups or public meetings on my behalf," she told BBC Wales Newyddion 9.

"When it comes to votes, we don't have proxy votes, would I have to come in for very important votes?

"We need to discuss what the parameters would be."

Parental rights in the UK

Image caption Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy is appointing a "locum MP" to cover her constituency case work

Women are entitled to up to 52 weeks' maternity leave

They must take at least two weeks' leave after the baby is born (or four weeks if they work in a factory)

They are eligible to be paid for six weeks at 90% of their average weekly earnings and 33 weeks at £149 per week or 90% of their average weekly earnings (if lower)

Fathers can take two weeks' statutory paternity leave at £149 a week

Some couples are also entitled to shared parental leave of up to 50 weeks and 37 weeks of pay

However, Ms Sayed accepted that any changes would not come into force in time to help her.

"It's an equality of opportunity issue at the end of the day," she argued.

"When a member of my staff had a baby she went away on maternity leave and I had someone in to replace her, but pulling the actual politician out of the system doesn't seem to be on anyone's radar."

Image caption Education minister Kirsty Williams says there is "a lack of advice and any clearly defined rules" on maternity leave

The Education Minister - and mother-of-three - Kirsty Williams said there was a lack of clear guidance on maternity leave for assembly members.

"My eldest daughter was born at the end of September and I was back working full time here in this building at the start of the January term," she said.

"In effect, I had a maternity leave from this building for three months but the reality was I was back doing constituency work within a matter of weeks.

"A combination of factors, on reflection, led me to work probably sooner than I would have liked to."