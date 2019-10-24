Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "The sooner we talk the better," says retired international player David Cotterill

A cafe owner is hosting special evenings to offer mental health support for local sports teams.

Ryan Hole is using the nights at his Swansea restaurant to encourage people to talk about problems.

"Five young men I know have taken their own lives in the last three years. I just want to help," he said.

The venue kicked off its first session with former Wales football international David Cotterill.

The midfielder has set up a mental health foundation after revealing his own struggles.

He retired from the game a year ago, shortly after announcing he had experienced depression and felt "powerless over alcohol".

"David had his problems for years and was living a bit of a lie," said Mr Hole, the owner of the aptly named The Optimist.

"I want people to know it can happen to anyone".

The former footballer said he hid his own mental health problems from team-mates and managers because he was afraid of losing his place in the team or club.

Image caption David Cotterill: The former Wales footballer has experienced depression

"I didn't want to talk about it because I didn't want to jeopardise my career," he said at the event.

But he said opening up about mental health challenges and talking was "one of the most important things".

"People don't want to talk about it because they feel they are going to be judged," he said.

"But when you start opening up, it is surprising how many people are going through these things."

Image caption Ryan Hole said a lot of people did not want to talk about their problems

Specialised team members from the David Cotterill Foundation will be on hand to offer help at all the sessions being held at the cafe.

"It is open to anyone, but we want to particularly target sports teams if we can," added Mr Hole, who used to play for local football side St Joseph's AFC.

"A lot of people don't want to talk or come forward, that's why we are inviting football teams, groups of men.

"There could be someone who really needs to talk but they didn't want to come alone and we can help them."