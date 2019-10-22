Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Eirias High School in Colwyn Bay on 11 February

A schoolboy accused of the attempted murder of a fellow pupil has told a court he "just wanted to cause him some harm".

The 16-year-old carried out the knife attack at Eirias High School in Colwyn Bay, Conwy, in February, Mold Crown Court heard.

He denies attempted murder but has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of wounding with intent.

The boy, who cannot be named, said he just wanted to let out "frustration".

The court was told on the morning of the attack he had stolen a bottle of bourbon whisky which he was drinking before school.

He later saw his victim in a school corridor and walked up behind him.

"I was paying close attention to his back, as his back was facing me," he told the court.

"I grabbed the knife from my trouser pocket as I approached him... and decided to stab him in the general back area."

The defendant said he "just wanted to cause him some harm, to injure him" and wanted to "let out my frustration".

He told the jury he lived with his sister and her partner and they were going through a bumpy time.

The "traumatic" impact of finding his mother dead when he was 10 had also affected him and he felt "stressed" and "on the edge" on the morning of the attack, the court heard.

'Monster'

"I felt as though I had nothing left waiting for me," he told his trial.

"I had no family to forgive me. I had no job opportunities waiting for me. So I thought I had hit rock bottom."

The boy also said he had previously attacked farm animals because of a sense of frustration.

"I tried to be the monster I thought I was, the type that would go around doing these things," he said.

He added: "I feel regret every single day. I think about him, his family - what they must have felt."

