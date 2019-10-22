Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Christopher Gadd died outside the Sainsbury's supermarket in Pontllanfraith on 4 March

A man allegedly killed after a parking row died after a witness "saw his head smack on the floor," a court heard.

Christopher Gadd died in Sainsbury's car park, in Pontllanfraith, near Blackwood, on 4 March.

Cardiff Crown Court heard on Monday Timothy Higgins swerved into him after getting annoyed.

He lost his temper at getting blocked in by a car in which Mr Gadd was passenger.

Mr Higgins, 22, of Blackwood, denies manslaughter, as well as causing death while driving without a licence, and causing death while driving uninsured.

Maggie Priddey was in a car driving behind Mr Higgins' Land Rover. She noticed a man walking towards them.

"The driver's front lights hit the man, he then went down. I just saw his head smack on the floor," Miss Priddey said.

"He just hit the floor with such force."

Image caption Timothy Higgins initially denied swerving his car in police interviews

Miss Priddey told the court she saw Mr Higgins' car turn a corner, but carry on turning, almost doing a U-turn.

Abbie Matthews, had also been shopping at the supermarket.

She was asked who she saw at the scene, recalling a man she later learnt was Paul Gadd, Christopher's brother.

"He was walking around my car, shaking his head," she said.

"He was saying 'He's dead'.

"At one point the driver was walking around and the brother started shouting at him.

"At one point the brother was shouting, 'You're on wrong side of the road, have you been drinking? You've been on the wrong side of the road'."

Asked what the driver of the Land Rover replied, she said: "He replied 'No I haven't had a drink, they can breathalyse me if they want to'."

The case continues.