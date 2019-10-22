Image copyright Family photo Image caption Anna Roselyn Evans was trapped after the car hit the tent she was staying in

A man has been jailed for eight years and four months for causing the death of a woman when his car hit her tent on a campsite.

Jake Waterhouse, 27, of Hazel Walk, Partington, Greater Manchester admitted causing death by dangerous driving at Mold Crown Court.

His car hit the tent Anna Roselyn Evans was in at the Rhyd y Galen site, near Caernarfon, on 19 August.

Waterhouse previously admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.