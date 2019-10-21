Image caption The Pembrokeshire Herald was launched in 2013

The Pembrokeshire Herald has been saved after gaining last-minute investment, its owner has said.

Editor Tom Sinclair said on Friday the weekly newspaper, plus the Carmarthenshire Herald and Llanelli Herald, would cease trading.

However, an agreement with investors means the websites of all three titles will survive, along with the print edition of the Pembrokeshire Herald.

It also means 10 of the 24 staff will keep their jobs.

The newspaper group also included the loss-making Ceredigion Herald, which has already closed.

After a key investor pulled out last week, it was announced that the whole operation would be wound up.

However, owner Herald News UK said it had entered a six-figure cash-for-shares agreement with Spanish advertising firm Rigographic Espana.

Image caption Pembrokeshire Herald editor Tom Sinclair said it was not a time for celebration as people had lost their jobs

Its chief executive, Ricardo Rigobon, said: "I believe with the new reduced costs business model we can secure the future of the newspaper."

The paper's managing director, John Hammond, said company bosses had "worked tirelessly" over the weekend to get financing in place.

Pembrokeshire Herald editor Tom Sinclair said: "It's not a time for celebration as we still have colleagues who have lost their jobs.

"However, for the remaining team we now have a get on with the job of reporting the news and getting the papers out each Friday."