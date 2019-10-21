Porth parents and baby they took from care are found
- 21 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have found a seven-month-old girl and her parents after they took her from Rhondda Cynon Taff council's care without consent.
Officers launched an appeal after CCTV footage showed the couple leaving the Pontypridd centre with a buggy.
Gareth Roberts, 37, and Gemma Thomas, 35, from Porth, took their daughter after a visit to a contact centre at about 10:00 BST on Monday.
South Wales Police said they had been found and the girl was safe and well.