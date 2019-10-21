Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption This CCTV image shows Mr Roberts and Ms Thomas as they left the centre in Pontypridd

Police have found a seven-month-old girl and her parents after they took her from Rhondda Cynon Taff council's care without consent.

Officers launched an appeal after CCTV footage showed the couple leaving the Pontypridd centre with a buggy.

Gareth Roberts, 37, and Gemma Thomas, 35, from Porth, took their daughter after a visit to a contact centre at about 10:00 BST on Monday.

South Wales Police said they had been found and the girl was safe and well.