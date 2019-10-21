Wales

Porth parents and baby they took from care are found

  • 21 October 2019
A CCTV grab of a man and a woman pushing a pram Image copyright South Wales Police
Image caption This CCTV image shows Mr Roberts and Ms Thomas as they left the centre in Pontypridd

Police have found a seven-month-old girl and her parents after they took her from Rhondda Cynon Taff council's care without consent.

Officers launched an appeal after CCTV footage showed the couple leaving the Pontypridd centre with a buggy.

Gareth Roberts, 37, and Gemma Thomas, 35, from Porth, took their daughter after a visit to a contact centre at about 10:00 BST on Monday.

South Wales Police said they had been found and the girl was safe and well.

Image copyright South Wales Police
Image caption South Wales Police had urged Gareth Roberts (pictured) and Gemma Thomas to contact them

